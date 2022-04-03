AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

