AVT Market Cap Achieves $2.79 Million (AVT)

AVT (AVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One AVT coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AVT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AVT

AVT (AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

