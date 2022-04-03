Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $187.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CAR opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.90. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,318,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

