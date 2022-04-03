Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGR. StockNews.com downgraded Avinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

AVGR stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

