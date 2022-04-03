Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

