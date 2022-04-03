Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

