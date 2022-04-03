Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

