Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

