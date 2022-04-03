Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 114 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

