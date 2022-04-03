Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,574,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,736,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $263.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.14 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

