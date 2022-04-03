Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.