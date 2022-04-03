Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

