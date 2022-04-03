Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $43.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 367,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,563. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 346.83 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

