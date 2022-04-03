Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

