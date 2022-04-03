AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 59.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 87.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,974.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,937.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

