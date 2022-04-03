Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

ATHM stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

