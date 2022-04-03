Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $3.95 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

