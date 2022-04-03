Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

