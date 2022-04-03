AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.