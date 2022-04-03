Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $709.72 on Thursday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.96 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

