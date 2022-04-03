Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $11,065,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3,346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

