Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atkore stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.