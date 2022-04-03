Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Kelly A. Romano Purchases 8,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $500.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

