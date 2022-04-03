Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atento has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ATTO opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the third quarter valued at $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

