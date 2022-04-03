Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atento has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.
ATTO opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
