Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 56.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,451,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

