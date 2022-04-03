Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 4.3%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,147,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,079,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSE:ASXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 758.77%. Research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne acquired 150,000 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 393,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,365,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,841,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,054,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,703,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 845,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

