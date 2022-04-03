Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

