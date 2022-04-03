Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AROW opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

