Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

