Arrow Financial Corp Buys 3,529 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.58. 489,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

