Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

