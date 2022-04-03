Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ARW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95.
Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.