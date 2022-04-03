Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $100.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

