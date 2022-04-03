Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.55). 202,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 166,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 75.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)
