Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.55). 202,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 166,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 75.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

