Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.