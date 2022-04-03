Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

