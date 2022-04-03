ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

