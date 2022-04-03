ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

