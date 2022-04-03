ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 79,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

