ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $103.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.