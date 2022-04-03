ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40.

