ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $291.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $224.77 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

