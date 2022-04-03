ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

