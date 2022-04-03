ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

