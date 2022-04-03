ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 712 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

