Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,426,000 after buying an additional 266,988 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

