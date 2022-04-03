Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
AMBP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of AMBP opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.43.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.