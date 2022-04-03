Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

AMBP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Shares of AMBP opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,857 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,840,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,840,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.