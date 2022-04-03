Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

