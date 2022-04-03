Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 2,151,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

