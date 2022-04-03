ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 410,961 shares.The stock last traded at $75.43 and had previously closed at $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.