ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.97. ArcBest posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 822,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,493. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

