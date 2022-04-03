Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $3.50

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RKDA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

RKDA opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

